Food waste caddies sent out to more local homes

Householders in a number of areas have received their brown food caddies this week, as Derry and Strabane Council continues to roll out its successful food waste scheme to remaining homes.

Anyone receiving the caddies will have been supplied with information about the scheme last week, before collections from this week.

Areas now included in the scheme include Currynierin, Ardmore, Lettershandoney, Birchill, Brookmount, Daly’s Brae, Heron Way, Clooney, Bond’s Hill, Oak Country Manor, Barleyfields, Culmore, the Cloghole area of Campsie, Goshaden, Ardmore and Nixon’s Corner.

People are advised to leave their new food waste caddies out with their wheelie bin on their regular collection day every week.

Council’s Head of Environment Conor Canning said the full roll out would be completed in the coming months. He said: “The food caddy scheme is progressing well and we would encourage people in the latest areas to receive the caddies to read the information provided about what is appropriate for disposal.”

To date 51,000 caddies have been delivered to local homes.