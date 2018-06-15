Foodovation Centre’s first graduate tastes huge success

The first graduate from Derry’s centre of excellence in food innovation is tasting international success.

‘Carol’s Stock Market’ has grown steadily and developed several innovative products under the watchful eye of seasoned mentors in the Foodovation Centre at North West Regional College.

Now owner Carol Banahan - who has hand-crafted her traditional beef, chicken and vegetable stock, and beef bone broth - has graduated from the college kitchen to her own custom-designed unit at the North West Business Park in Skeoge.

Carol was the first client at the state-of-the-art centre when it opened in 2016.

The Foodovation Centre is an award-winning facility, managed since it first opened by Celebrity Chef and RTE Today Show regular Brian McDermott.

The centre’s goal is to help small to medium-sized food businesses and guide them through incubation and development in the food industry.

Carol explained just how helpful Foodovation was in helping her get started with Carol’s Stock Market.

“It took a massive amount of work to get the business off the ground in the beginning and I received enormous support from the Foodovation Centre,” she says.

“The mentoring from Brian McDermott at the centre was hugely influential in helping me to get things moving and keep them moving in the right direction.

“The centre really does its job of offering a complete end-to-end new product development model for food producers. It is a tremendous asset for the local food industry. The success of Carol’s Stock Market owes a lot to the team at Foodovation and I am very grateful for the continued support.”

Technology Innovation Manager at North West Regional College’s Business Support Centre, Fergal Tuffy, has been singing Carol’s praises.

“Over the past two years we have been delighted to support Carol as her business continued to grow and thrive,” he says.

“It’s a credit to Carol that she has grown her business to the point that she has now invested in her own premises. She will remain a Foodovation client and we will continue to support her as she further develops her business and products. We wish her the very best in the future.”

After 25 years as a successful equity trader in Canada, Carol swapped the stock market for the stock pot and Foodovation helped her every step of the way.

Carol recently launched her unique Irish bone broth which is packed with collagen and brimming with all-natural nutrition. Carol’s Stock Market products are currently available across Ireland and in Britain.

For more information, log on to www.carolsstockmarket.com.