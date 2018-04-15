Recently qualified Derry District champions, Ebrington Primary School, produced some sparkling football to finish runners-up at the Northern Ireland Futsal Championships in Newtonabbey last week

Having been drawn in a very tough group, Ebrington began their quest for the trophy with a hard earned draw against Ballymacash P.S., only scoring an equaliser in the dying seconds.

Confidence grew from what was an excellent performance and subsequent victories over St. Mary’s and Bridge Integrated primary schools followed.

A narrow defeat against Springfield P.S. ended hopes of topping the group, however with seven points Ebrington had done enough to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the last four, Dundonald P.S. stood in the way of Ebrington reaching their first Northern Ireland final but the omens did not look good as Dundonald twice took the lead.

However, Ebrington would not be denied, coming back on both occasions to force penalties.

Thankfully for the Derry boys, they held their nerve in a dramatic shoot-out to take their place in the showcase final against St. Patrick’s of Downpatrick.

Following a nervy start from both teams, the Co. Down school scored three quick goals to all but end Ebrington’s hopes of bringing the trophy back to the city.

The local lads did rally, scoring one goal and having a second controversially disallowed to leave the final score 3-1 in favour of St. Patrick’s.

Ebrington coach Mr Jonathan Moore paid tribute to the IFA for organising the tournament and congratulated St. Patrick’s on their victory.

“A final word of praise goes to the Ebrington players who were fantastic ambassadors to both the school and our county,” added the Ebrington P.S. coach.