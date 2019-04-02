Football fundraiser in memory of late local striker, Laurence Nash

A special fundraising event is to be held in memory of a hugely popular Derry man who passed away last year.

Laurence Nash, who was a keen sportsman having played semi-professional football in his younger years, died just months after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Laurence, a father of four and a much loved grandfather, was hugely respected in his professional life, having worked for NI Water, Donegal County Council and Irish Water during his career.

He also lectured in Health and Safety at North West Regional College and was often called upon for his expert opinion.

Such was the impact of Laurence’s death on his colleagues, his family continues to receive Sympathy Cards from all over Ireland.

His son, David, said his dad was always the ‘heart and soul of any family event or social gathering and would always be the first up to sing.’

“Dad was diagnosed with kidney cancer in January last year after he discovered a lump on his arm. He was a fit and active man and thought the lump was as a result of playing football.

“However, it was actually as a result of the tumour in his kidney.”

Laurence started chemotherapy, however, a second round of the treatment didn’t work and he was not fit enough for doctors to consider any other treatment.

He passed away in August last year.

The family decided to hold a fundraiser for a cancer charity and decided to honour Laurence’s memory through his passion for football.

“Dad was always a keen sportsman. He played football in his younger years and went on to manage Swilly Rovers. He was also an All Ireland judo finalist.

“For more than 30 years he played football with the same team in Brooke Park so we decided to do a mini version of the Brooke Park 7’s. Eight teams are taking part and the captain of each team has an association with my dad. His team will also be playing.”

The family hope the event will be an annual one, taking place every Easter Saturday, with money raised being donated to a different cancer charity. This year’s chosen charity is the Cancer Fund for Children and the family hope to raise £3,500 to assist them in their vital work.

The football kicks-off at 2pm on Saturday, April 20 in Brooke Park, with entertainment and raffles in the Arygle Bar from 6.

Donations can also be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/striker-7039s-tournament-in-memory-of-laurence-nash