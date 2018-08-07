Football Versus Homophobia to return as part of Foyle Pride Festival 2018

Local teams interested in participating in ‘Football v Homophobia’ have been urged to contact the organisers of the Foyle Pride Festival.

The tournament is being staged later this month as part of the annual festival. The Rainbow Project, in partnership with the Pride Festival and the Old Library Trust have hosted a tournament for the last three years and organisers said it has always been a “huge success.”

Institute F.C. players supporting Football V Homophobia in 2017.

All prominent local men’s and women’s teams have supported the initiative with the Derry City Legends team winning last year’s tournament.

Organisers said it was vital visibility is maintained as there remained a lack of role models for young LGBT+ footballers, many of whom drop out of sport.

Eimear Willis, chair of Foyle Pride Festival said: “We are working hard at a community level to kick homophobia and transphobia out of football and support more of the LGBT+ community to participate in sport. If anyone or any team is interested in supporting this initiative, email: eimear@rainbow-project.org or telephone: 02871 283030.