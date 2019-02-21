Footie star ‘Gazza’ comes to the Waterside Theatre

'Gazza' will talk about his career and life on and off the pitch.
England, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Glasgow Rangers and Everton… Paul Gascoigne is without doubt one of the greatest footballers of our generation, a fantastic character and worldwide celebrity.

And what’s more he’s coming to the Waterside Theatre, Derry on Sunday, May 5 (8pm).

At this unforgettable evening “Gazza” will talk about his career and life on and off the pitch in conversation with ex-professional snooker player turned TV commentator Willie Thorne.

The evening will also include a full interview with Paul, Q&A session and a not to be missed charity auction.

So don’t miss this great night of entertainment, hearing stories and tales from one of the UK’s most colourful, well-loved football legends.

Tickets are on sale now from the Box Office on (0) 2871 31 4000 or from http://www.watersidetheatre.com.

Tickets are VIP £150 plus booking fee (includes meet and greet, photo, VIP seating and signed England, Rangers or Spurs shirt) *Limited*

Also Gold £65 plus booking fee (includes meet and greet, photo and priority seating) or Silver £35 plus booking fee (general admission, no photo)

Arrival times vary depending on tickets.