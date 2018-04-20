Former ‘Candy Stripes’ couple achieving new goals in business

Former ‘Candy Striped’ couple Gareth and Ciara McGlynn have been scoring spectacular goals in the business world after reaching the finals of two prestigious national competitions.

The talented husband and wife team said they were delighted to reach the finals in both Ireland’s ‘Best Young Entrepreneur 2018’ and the Irish National Enterprise Awards.

The couple set up Niche SSP (Specialist Staffing Partners) in January, 2017 in Burnfoot Business Centre in County Donegal and it has proved a huge success to date.

Niche SSP recruits the top 10 per cent of quantity surveyors in America and matches them with the top 100 construction firms in the U.S.

Speaking after the couple pitched their business before the Irish National Enterprise Award judges in Athlone recently, after being nominated in the ‘Best Start Up Business’ category, talented winger, Gareth, said a lot of hard work has gone into establishing and developing Niche SSP.

Ciara, who played for Derry City FC’s Ladies Team and who is also a former Republic of Ireland International, added: “Gareth and I spent a couple of years in Australia and New York in recruitment. Research suggested we move into the construction market gap and it’s going brilliant. This year we have had a lot of success.

“The internet and technology makes everything so much easier. You can be her and talking to clients in America at 10 o’clock at night.”

The business has been so successful they have already employed another member of staff and are now seeking applications for another employee, with anyone having experience in sales or who has graduated in the field urged to apply. Ciara said: “One of the great things is it gives opportunities to people here. We travel over and back to the States and anybody who works with us will do that as well.”

Following their joint pitch in Athlone, there was no time for a breather as the couple then had to travel to Dublin, where Ciara yesterday made her pitch for the title of Ireland’s ‘Best Young Entrepreneur 2018,’ after becoming the regional winner in the Best Start Up Business category, ahead of the award ceremony at Google Headquarters this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manorcunningham-based Thomas McLaughlin also represented Doengal in the Best Established Business category for his firm, Tadáias – Premium Cycling Apparel.

Gareth and Ciara will learn whether they have scooped the Best Start Up Business Award s on May 24. For more information of their business, see www.nichessp.com