Former Derry HE boss passes away

Tributes have been paid to a former Housing Executive Derry District Manager who went on to become Chief Executive after he passed away recently.

Paddy McIntyre was involved in developing and allocating social housing in the Carnhill and Galliagh areas during the early days of the Housing Executive back in the 1970s.

Former Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Tony Hassan, said yesterday: “I would like to send my condolences to his family circle.

“Paddy was well known in this areas because he was District Manager and allocating officer in this area. He was involved in allocating the 550 houses in Carnhill and parts of Galliagh, which were badly needed housing.

“He will always be remembered for the way he handled the public and was a great asset to the Housing Executive, working his way up to Chief Executive, retiring in 2010.

“He would have visited council while I was there over the last 20 years and attended meetings and he was always very courteous and never forgot his roots here.”

Clark Bailie, current HE Chief Executive said Paddy McIntyre “will be a great loss to everyone who knew him.”

“Paddy will be recognised as a central figure in the success of the Housing Executive and in helping improve lives of so many people.

“From a trainee with the Northern Ireland Housing Trust in 1971 to Chief Executive of the Housing Executive in 1999, Paddy McIntyre had a long and distinguished career in housing.

“By 1974 he was a District Manager in Derry in the newly formed Housing Executive before moving to Headquarters as a Senior Principal Officer. He was appointed Chief Executive in 1999, a post he held until his retirement in 2010.”