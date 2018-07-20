Former Derry principal appointed to EA Board

A former Derry principal has been appointed to the board of Northern Ireland’s Education Authority.

The Department of Education this week confirmed the appointment of Sarah Kelly, formerly principal of St Joseph’s Boys School in Creggan and Thornhill College in Culmore.

Derry native Mrs Kelly - who also taught at St Mary’s College in the city - is one of two new appointees to the board, with former DUP MLA Nelson McCausland also appointed.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said Mrs Kelly brings to the board “experience of managing budgets, staff management and developing policies”.

“She is a former board member of Youth Life and is a founding member of Pathways to Work,” the spokesperson said, adding that “Mrs Kelly has declared that she has not undertaken any political activity during the last five years and is currently serving on the Board of Governors of Galliagh Nursery school”.

The Department said that Mrs Kelly’s appointment commenced on July 2 and will end on March 31, 2019.

Mr McCausland’s appointment started eight days later.

Newtownabbey native Mr McCausland is currently a member of the committee of the Ulster Scots Community Network.

The Department stated: “He has declared that during the last five years he has undertaken political activity for the DUP, holding office both at local branch level and as a MLA (2003-2017). He is a member of the Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund committee of NI Screen for which he receives no remuneration.”

The Education Authority came into operation on April 2015, replacing the five former Education and Library Boards, including the Western Education and Library Board and their Staff Commission.”

The Board comprises a chairperson appointed by the Minister and 20 members who are nominated by a range of interests.