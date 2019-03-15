Former RIR soldier McCready to replace Rutherford on DUP ticket

A former Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) soldier will stand for the DUP in local council elections in May after a surprise change to its ticket in the Faughan District Electoral Area.

Ryan McCready has been selected by the party to run alongside sitting councillor, Graham Warke, in the constituency because William Rutherford, who had been named as a candidate, decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

The DUP said Mr. Rutherford remained a member of the party and was wholly supportive of both Alderman Warke and Mr. McCready in their campaign to get elected to the new Derry City & Strabane District Council on May 2. The party revealed that the new candidate had previously served in the RIR and in 2011 was awarded “the Most Outstanding Soldier at a prestigious Military Awards ceremony and NATO’s highest accolade Meritorious Service Medal in 2017”.

Mr. McCready said: “I am delighted to have been selected by the DUP to run in this year’s Council election. I previously served in the RIR and want to serve the place I live in, as a Councillor.

“Londonderry is an area which has suffered economically but as a businessman I want to see more investment in the Faughan and wider Londonderry areas, where new jobs and opportunities become the norm.

“Personally I want to thank local representatives, Gregory Campbell MP and Gary Middleton MLA for their support, as well as the Party for giving me the opportunity to serve the community of Faughan in a different capacity. I want to bring fresh energy into the party and to build upon the strong DUP delivery that has resonated so well with so many locally.”

Ald. Warke, who has been a councillor since May 2015, when he was co-opted to replace Gary Middleton MLA, said: “Having Ryan join the team will be a real asset. We look forward to meeting people once again on the doors, when we will seek to improve the DUP representation and build upon the success of delivery.

“Both myself and Ryan, have a tremendous amount of pride in Faughan and the place in which we live and work. We want everyone to have that same sense of pride. Our ambition is to have a better society for all by ensuring there is access to vital services and that our businesses are supported to help them grow and develop. On May 2 if we are elected, we will be intent on joining a strong, hardworking DUP team on Council who will all deliver on the issues more important to the people of Faughan.”