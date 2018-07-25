Former top Derry police officer to take over as Chief Constable George Hamilton's second-in-command

Former senior Derry police officer Stephen Martin has been appointed Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI and will take up the role in just over a fortnight.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin takes over as Deputy Chief Constable following Drew Harris' appointment as Commissioner of An Garda Síochána.

Chief Constable George Hamilton said: “Stephen Martin’s policing experience and commitment to keeping people safe in all our communities gives me confidence in making this appointment until such times as the Policing Board is reconstituted and can select and appoint a Deputy Chief Constable on a substantive basis."

ACC Martin will take over the role as the second highest ranking police officer in the North on August 11.



The incoming Deputy Chief Constable served as G District Commander for more than four years prior to his appointment as Assistant Chief Constable in 2013.

The PSNI stated that following consultation with the Chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board (NIPB) the Chief Constable conducted an internal selection process, assisted by external assessors, and selected ACC Martin as Temporary Deputy Chief Constable.