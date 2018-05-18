Fort George poised for £1.2 million repair job

The Fort George site on Derry’s riverfront is to be spruced up to ensure it is ready for future development.

The ‘remediation’ works, which are due to get underway later this month, will prepare the site for inward investment.

Deane Public Works Ltd has been appointed to carry out the works which are anticipated to take eight months to complete.

The works will cost in the region of £1.2 million.

The 15 acre site, owned by Stormont’s Department for Communities (DfC), has already received outline planning permission for its regeneration.

Accceptable uses for the site include residential, office and education schemes, as well as retail, cafes, bars, restaurants and parking.

Damian Mulholland, Director of DfC’s NW Development Office, said: “This is a major step towards the redevelopment of a strategic site and toward making the regeneration of Fort George a reality. There is significant potential for this site to create real social and economic benefits for the city.

“The remediation of the site will help position this prime river front location as a development and investment opportunity at the northern end of the city.”

It’s understood appropriate precautions in line with good civil engineering practices will be in place to prevent noise and dust disturbances to the local area.

An Information Event will be held by the contractor, Deane Public Works Ltd, at Catalyst Inc., Innovation Centre, Bay Road, Derry, on Tuesday, May 22, from 2.30pm to 6.00pm.

Anyone seeking further information on the content of the remediation works is welcome to attend.