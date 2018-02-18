Foul dog owners soil Ballymagroarty

The amount of dog mess accumulating in a Derry estate has been driving residents mad, according to a local councillor who has asked owners to be more responsible.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley called on dog owners to clean up after their animals.

Residents of Ballymagroarty have complained that dog fouling in the area has become a public health hazard.

Colr. McGinley said: “I have received reports from residents complaining about dog fouling in the O’Casey Court and O’Connor Court area of Ballymagroarty.

“Those who keep pets have a duty to provide responsible ownership, which includes cleaning any fouling which takes place. Other residents should not have to face this mess on a daily basis.”

Pet owners whose dogs foul in a public place in Derry are liable to be fined £80 if they do not clean the mess up.

Dog fouling is considered a public health threat issue given the potential spread of toxocariasis, a rare infection caused by roundworm parasites. These are most commonly found in dogs, cats and foxes and can affect children who have handled soil or sand contaminated with infected animal faeces.

It can cause fever, headaches, stomach pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, skin rashes, wheezing, breathing difficulties, seizures, blurred or cloudy vision, and, in extreme cases, blindness.

Colr. McGinley said: “I have been in touch with Council’s Dog Wardens and asked them to place a focus on this particular area. I would appeal to dog owners to fully comply with the obligations which accompany keeping pets.”

Report dog fouling at 028 71253253 and dogcontrol@derrystrabane.com