Fountain attacks anti-republican: Donnelly

Independent republican councillor, Gary Donnelly, has said it was fortunate no-one was killed or seriously injured when the Fountain Estate was petrol-bombed at the weekend.

Colr. Donnelly described the attack on the cityside's last predominantly unionist estate on Saturday night as anti-republican.

"Firing petrol bombs over a wall into a community because of their religion is completely wrong," Colr. Donnelly stated.

"It can not be justified. Sectarianism is anathema to Republicanism and can never be condoned and those behind it should desist immediately before someone is killed or seriously injured."