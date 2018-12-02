Four men arrested after masked gunman threatens woman

Four men have been arrested after a masked gunman threatened a woman during an aggravated burglary in Derry this morning.

The incident occurred in the Hollymount Park area of the Waterside.

The men were arrested in Creggan.

Inspector Vince Redmond said: “We received a report shortly after 6.30am this morning that two masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, forced entry to a house in the area.

"One of the males entered and threatened the female occupant before leaving the house on foot with the second male, then making off from the area in a white vehicle.

"Officers responded immediately to this report and as a result of their enquiries, located a white Kia Sportage in the Cecilia’s Walk area and arrested four men aged 21, 25, 31 and 34 on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"All four men are currently in custody where they are assisting officers with their enquiries.



“I would ask anyone who saw a white Kia Sportage in the Hollymount Park area or being driven between this area and Cecilia’s Walk early on Sunday morning, or anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 444 02/12/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”