Four men due in court over aggravated burglary

Four men are due to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court this morning following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Hollymount Park area yesterday.

Three men aged 25, 31 and 34 have been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal. The 31-year-old has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with aiding and abetting aggravated burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a firearm or an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.