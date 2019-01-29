Four men killed in Donegal crash to be laid to rest on Thursday

Four young men tragically killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Michael Roarty, Shaun Harkin and Daniel Scott and John Harley, who were all in their early 20s, were killed on Sunday in a single vehicle collision on a local road near Magheraroarty, Gortahork.

The funeral Mass for Shaun Harkin, Falcarragh, takes place at 10am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork. The funeral Mass of Micheal Roarty, from Gweedore, will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, at 11.30am. The funeral Mass of John Harley, Fallcarragh will be celebrated in St. Finians Church Falcarragh at 1pm. Daniel Scott, from Gorthork, will be laid to rest following funeral in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm.

The tragedy has devastated the local communities in West Donegal, where all four men were well-known. It is understood one of the men was due to move away in order to begin a new job next week.

