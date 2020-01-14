Four people escape serious injury in Carrigans collision

Four people escaped serious injury in a collision in Carrigans in the early hours of this morning. (Tuesday)

Gardaí in Donegal confirmed they attended the scene of an a road traffic collision.

Writing on the Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page, the Gardai outlined how, when they went to the scene, the roads were wet and covered in sleet.

They added: “Thankfully the driver and three passengers were not badly hurt. Please drive with caution especially when the road surface is wet or icy!”

A picture of the car shows it lying on its roof.

Meanwhile, Gardai attended the scene of what was described as a multi-vehicle collision in Muff this morning. The road was closed, with diversions in place and no further details are available at this time.

Gardaí are also investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the Cloghan, Quigley’s Point area of Muff at approximately 4:35am this morning. No injuries were sustained.