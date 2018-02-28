Foyle Bridge re-opens after multi-vehicle collision

The Foyle Bridge has re-opened to Waterside-bound traffic after at least three vehicles were involved in a car accident during rush hour on Wednesday.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the accident, which occurred at approximately 9.15 a.m.

The Waterside-bound carriageway of the bridge was closed for almost two hours following what the Department for Infrastructure's (DfI) Traffic Information and Control Centre, described as a "multi-vehicle road traffic collision".

The bridge re-opened shortly after 11 a.m.