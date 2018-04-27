Foyle Ferry to sail on May Bank Holiday

It has been confirmed that the Foyle Ferry between Greencastle and Magilligan will sail on May Bank Holiday weekend.

The service was beset with problems last month and a planned Easter sailing did not go ahead, but Kayleigh Clarke, Marketing Manager of ‘Scenic Lough Foyle Ferry’ said this will not be repeated.

A new vessel has been purchased, which will set sail at 9am on Friday, May 5th at Greencastle and will sail at the usual times. The last sailing will be on 8.15pm from Magilligan on Monday, May 7.

Ms Clarke said she is “confident” the service will run next week.

She said: “We had a lot of complications before Easter, but these have been resolved. The new ferry won’t have those problems and I am confident we will be running for the Bank Holiday weekend.”

It is understood the former vessel, the Frazer Mariner, will sail from Greencastle to Magilligan during the summer season, from June 1.

Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren described the confirmation of the sailing dates as “welcome news.”

He said: “It is important that we do not have a repeat of what happened at Easter. There are a large number of events happening in Inishowen over the coming months and it is imperative the service is up and running. A lot of people, including the general public, businesses and owners of Bed and Breakfasts and hotels were let down at Easter, as many already had plans made. This should not happen again.”

Colr. Farren said that it was important that the vessel sailing for May Bank Holiday weekend, as well as the Frazer Mariner, are both ready for sailing in good time.

In a statement on their website and facebook page, the Scenic Lough Foyle Ferry Company said they were “delighted” to announce the service will be operating between Greencastle and Magilligan for Early May Bank Holiday Weekend.

The confirmed dates are Friday, May 4; Saturday, May 5; Sunday, May 6 and Monday, May 7.

The news was met with delight by their Facebook followers, with over 100 people sharing the status.

You can keep up to date with sailing times and dates on the Facebook page ‘Scenic Lough Foyle Ferry’ or on www.loughfoyleferry.com.