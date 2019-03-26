Foyle Foodbank supplied food to over 3,000 people

A local charitable organisation, the Foyle Foodbank, distributed food to 3,373 people during 2018.

New figures show the Foodbank supplied 20 tonnes of food to these people, which included 1,439 children.

Foodbank donations

The directors of the local organisation said they are already seeing an increasing demand for their service in 2019.

They thanked all patrons and donors for their ‘invaluable support during 2018 without which the food bank could not continue to operate.’

“Foyle Foodbank is a charitable organisation reliant on volunteers to deliver its service. We act as a conduit between those who donate food/funds and those in food crisis,” the directors added.

They said the service is made possible by generous donations from members of the public.

14.2 tonnes of food was donated at the collection point at Sainsbury’s and 5.2 tonnes of food donated at the collection point at Tesco, Strand Road.

A total of £3,000 was collected at the Tree of Remembrance at Foyleside during the Christmas period and £2,076.02 collected at a flag day on November 23, last year.

The Foodbank said it was indebted to all those who donated.

“The Directors of Foyle Foodbank wish to humbly recognise the generosity of the public in Derry during 2018 so that no-one seeking our service in this city and its environs had to go without food. We remain deeply indebted to your previous and continued generosity.”