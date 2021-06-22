Foyle Hospice inpatient unit turns 30

The Inpatient Unit was first opened on June 20, 1991 and has cared for over 18,000 patients and their families throughout the North West over the last 30 years.

Dr Tom McGinley was the driving force behind Hospice Care in the city and the North West, and his vision, determination and energy inspired many people to join him in building a hospice that would serve the entire community.

The Inpatient Unit was a vision that spanned over 20 years, and its construction finally began, on the 50-acre site, in January 1990, bringing the project to fruition.

Fundraising by individuals, businesses and community groups, alongside support from the local trust enabled the development of a local hospice Inpatient facility by the Community, for the Community.

The facility was initially staffed by ten nurses with catering staff and administration staff, supported by over 50 volunteers who helped with the day to day running of the hospice.

Remarkably a small number of staff and volunteers have been serving the community for over 30 years since the hospice was first established.

This week we presented those dedicated and committed individual with their commemorative pins in recognition of their length of service to the delivery of hospice and palliative care.

Donall Henderson, Chief Executive, said: “It is the community that has been the driving force behind the Foyle Hospice for over 30 years. It is because of their continued kindness and generosity of individuals, businesses, schools and community groups that we are able to keep our doors open and offer specialist palliative care services in the North West.

“We are grateful to every single person who has donated whether it has been their time, money or through our shops and events.

“Having a hospice in the North West is essential for those patients and families who are living with life-limiting illnesses and Foyle Hospice can only provide high quality compassion and care because of that support.

“Due to the pandemic and continued restrictions we are unable to welcome the general public into the hospice grounds to celebrate with us, but we hope that we can all get together safely in the not-too-distant future, to jointly celebrate 30 years of Inpatient care as well as our amazing supportive community.”