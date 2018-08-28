Foyle Metro 8A bus route consultation

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has called on people living in the Creggan, Bogside/ Brandywell and Bishop Street areas to let their voices be heard on the proposed amended Foyle Metro 8A route.

Consultation on the proposals is taking place today and tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Councillor Campbell said: “There are currently proposals to amend the current bus routes that service the Creggan, Bogside, Brandywell and Bishop Street areas.

“Translink are to undertake a consultation this week about the proposals to amend the Foyle Metro 8A route. It will take place on August 28 and 29.

“Translink staff will be in Creggan each morning from 10.00am until 12.00pm and the Brandywell from 13.00pm until 15.00pm.

“Like any change to services it’s vital that the users of these services voices are heard and views taken on board. It’s important to get this right from the outset.