Foyle MP calls urgent meeting over service withdrawals

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion is today calling an urgent meeting with statutory agencies aimed at restoring services which have been suspended following the spate of alerts in the city.

A number of services including transport, postal and housing maintenance were suspended due to the threats and the Sinn Féin MP said it is vital those still affected are quickly restored.

She commented: “I have asked the Unity of Purpose group to urgently convene a meeting with the key statutory agencies that have had services affected as a result of this mindless spate of alerts.

“It’s important that we do that in order to demonstrate that the political and civil leadership of this city is absolutely united in its opposition to what we have witnessed over the past number of days.

“We also want to show our support to the local communities who are suffering as a result. They have faced huge disruption and upset over recent days and they are continuing to face hardship due to the withdrawal of vital services.

“We fully understand the difficult position that many statutory agencies and service providers find themselves in and this meeting will be an opportunity to show our support and solidarity to them.

“However, it’s also vital that these services are restored as soon as possible and this meeting will hopefully enable us to take whatever steps are required in order for that to happen.”