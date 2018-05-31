Foyle MP meets with businesses over Buncrana Road widening

Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha Mc Callion has met with several business owners from along the route of the proposed A2 Buncrana Road redevelopment.

Commenting after the meeting, Mrs McCallion said: “We had a very productive meeting with local businesses who would be directly affected by the development of the A2 and Glyn Roberts of Retail NI.

“We discussed the absolute need for this project to succeed and it’s importance as a key strategic economic enabler for the North West.

“We listened intently to the concerns expressed by the businesses and reassured them that Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that this project works for everyone and is future proofed to fit with the potential development of the area surrounding it.”

Accompanying the Foyle MP was Sinn Féin Council leader Sandra Duffy, who said that her party would work with all of the relevant agencies to progress this project forward.

Councillor Duffy said: “At today’s meeting we agreed that as a collective, we would need to agree a way forward.

“Retail NI are currently working at drawing up a set of proposals to address the current problems and I pledge that my party will do what we can to support them in addressing these issues.”