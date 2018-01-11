Foyle MP to lead ‘City Deal’ visit to London

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion will lead a delegation to Westminster next week to meet the Minister responsible for City Deals and to press for new investment in Derry.

Commenting ahead of the meeting with Sajid Javid on January 17, Elisha McCallion said: “This meeting follows an earlier discussion I had with the minister regarding the need for new investment and interventions in Derry to help redress decades of neglect in the north west.

“I have also expressed my concerns that Derry was not mentioned in the British Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, when commitments were made about possible locations for City Deal projects.”

Derry and Strabane Council have joined forces with a wide range of bodies and groups to produce detailed plans which lay the foundation for the development of Derry & Strabane region in the event of a City Deal being secured for the city and district.

If fully realised the plan would see the creation of 15,000 new jobs, as well as the expansion of Magee, and the realisation of a third road bridge and the A6 Derry to Belfast, A5 Derry and Donegal to Dublin road projects, as well as the dualling of Buncrana Road and a host of other infrastructure.

Mrs. McCallion said: “Next week’s meeting is a further opportunity to press home the case for renewed investment in Derry and to seek the right interventions that meet the needs of this city.

“The delegation will include representatives from civic society and other key stakeholders to present a united case setting out the needs of this city and region.”