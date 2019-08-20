Foyle Pride Festival highlights this week

The Foyle Pride Festival will host numerous events over the coming days in the lead up to this weekend’s Foyle Pride parade.

Today’s events kick off with a Tote Bag workshop at the Old Ulster Bank building at 1pm, followed by a workshop on ‘Queer Women and Domestic Violence’ at the Foyle LGBT Centre at 5pm.

Tonight will see a screening of ‘Ulster Alien’ at the Alley Theatre at 8pm, with a separate screening of ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ at the Nerve Centre at 7pm.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) the Central Library will host ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ at 10.15am, followed by a Gender Reveal Party at the Old Ulster Bank building from 12pm to 2pm featuring Madam Mecanique from the Netherlands.

An advocacy drop-in session providing advice on housing, hate crime, benefits, employment and debt for the LGBTQ+ community will begin at 1pm at Foyle LGBT Centre.

The Nerve Centre will screen ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ at 5pm and ‘Colette’ at 7pm.

Bennigans Bar will tomorrow night host a Chicken Box comedy night from 8pm, while earlier in the evening there will be a public talk on ‘Solidarity Across Borders: Oscar Wilde’s American Tour and the Example of Stonewall’ at 5pm at Echo Echo Dance Studio.

On Thursday there will be an afternoon Trans Tea at the Foyle LGBT Centre from 3pm, while at 7pm the play ‘She Wants to Be a What?’ will be staged at the Playhouse at 7pm. The Nerve Centre will meanwhile be screening ‘Boy Erased’ at 7pm.

On Friday there will be a creative exploration of Activism at ‘Riot’ in the Void from 12pm to 4pm, followed at 8pm by a discussion on ‘Keeping The Protest in Pride’ at the Old Ulster Bank Building.

The parade on Saturday departs from the Rail way Station in the Waterside at 2pm, making its way to Guildhall Square, where there will be entertainment and a Family Fun Day at the Peace Garden beside the Guildhall.