Foyle Search and Rescue save person from River Foyle

The emergency services rescued a person from the River Foyle in Derry on Friday.

Derry based charity, Foyle and Search Rescue, confirmed they received an emergency call after a person went entered the River Foyle shortly after 11:00am.

Foyle Search and Rescue saved the person from the River Foyle on Friday morning. (Library Image)

"At 11:11am on Friday September 13, Foyle Search and Rescues pager system was activated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to reports that a person had entered the water," said Foyle Search and Rescue on social media.

"Two boats and a jet ski responded with pager co-ordinator going to scene with support from land crews.

"Foyle Search and Rescue teams on arrival conducted an immediate co-ordinated search.

"Shortly after commencing the search the person was observed in the water and rescued to boat.

"The person was stabilized by Foyle Search and Rescue Emergency First Responders and an Emergency Medical Technician on board before being transferred to land by an awaiting Foyle Search and Rescue support crew."

The person was then assessed at the scene and rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital.

"A detailed handover was given to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (N.I.A.S.) paramedics who removed the patient by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital.

"Appreciation to C.C.T.V., P.S.N.I., Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, N.I.A.S. and all Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers for their swift response," said Foyle Search and Rescue.