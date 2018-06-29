Foyle Search & Rescue chosen as Mayor John Boyle’s charity

Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, has announced that Foyle Search and Rescue will be his official charity for his year on office.

Announcing details of the formal partnership yesterday, the Mayor promised to do all he could during his tenure to promote the work of the charity and its volunteers, as well as help raise their profile and finance.

He said: “Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers selflessly give up 17,000 hours a year of their own time to make a difference to people’s lives. Last year alone they saved 17 people from the river and stopped 129 people from entering the water. They dealt with another 186 incidents and sadly recovered the bodies of six people who lost their lives.

“I am delighted to be in a position where I can help promote that work and do what I can to raise money for them.”

The Mayor will host a range of events over the coming year and donate the proceedings to the charity. These will include the Mayor’s Family Fun Day and Christmas Choral Festival, with further details on all events to be announced throughout the year.

“It is essential that we raise awareness of the altruistic work that these men and women carry out on a daily basis to make our city a better place,” the Mayor added.

Pat Carlin, Education and Media Officer, Foyle Search and Rescue, said: “We are overjoyed with the Mayor’s decision to select us as his chosen charity for 2018/19.

“It means a great deal to us and more importantly to the people of the city, that not only can we continue our work, but increase the community’s awareness of what we do.”

Speaking at their base in Prehen, chairperson Stephen Twells, also expressed his gratitude saying: “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the people of this city. The people, the council and the Public Health Agency have been our three biggest supporters and we are greatly honoured that the mayor has chosen us as his Mayoral charity and look forward to working with him.”