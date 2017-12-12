Franchisees sought for Derry post offices

Local business people have been urged to apply for the franchise to run The Diamond Post Office branch in Derry city centre, which is due to close early in the New Year, before it’s too late.

Politicians, the Post Office, and the Consumer Council are all keen to see someone take over the centrally located branch.

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion, however, has warned, that time is running out for those interested in bidding for the franchise.

She said: “Over recent weeks I and Councillor Mickey Cooper have met with the Post Office and the Consumer Council over concerns about the future of the Post Offices in both Park Avenue and The Diamond.

“Although the Park Avenue branch closed on November 30 we have already been assured by the Post Office that they hope to appoint a new operator for the Rosemount area by the end of December.

“Meanwhile, The Diamond branch is expected to close on January 3, 2018, and the Post Office are now keen to receive expressions of interest for the delivery a new service in the same area.”

The Sinn Féin MP said the opening was a chance for a local entrepreneur to help revitalise the city centre.

“Given the footfall within The Diamond area this is an excellent opportunity for a local business person to deliver a key local service whilst also creating employment.

“We will keep local users up to date with the recruitment process and hope to announce that a new service provider has been appointed in the near future,” said Ms. McCallion.

Mrs. McCallion and Colr. Cooper are encouraging people interested in applying to visit the Post office website https://runapostoffice.co.uk/home/uk/northern-ireland/.

Alternatively, interested applicants can contact Mark Gibson, Post Office Ltd. via email at mark.x.gibson@postoffice.co.uk and Mr. Gibson will ensure their interest is passed to the correct department.