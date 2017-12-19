Free admission to Free Derry Museum

To mark the festive season, the Museum of Free Derry is offering free admission to all its patrons on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

After a hugely successful first year in its new state-of-the-art Glenfada Park premises, the staff and board of the museum wish to thank everyone locally, nationally and internationally for their support.

To say thank you, admission will be FREE to all visitors on both Wednesday and Thursday, December 20 and 21. Everyone welcome.

The Museum of Free Derry will close on Friday, December 22 and re-open on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.