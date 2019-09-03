Free End-of-Summer Festival at St. Brigid’s

All roads lead to St. Brigid’s College, Carnhill this weekend where the Friends of St Brigid’s Association are holding a Free End of Summer Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday from 2.00pm to 5.00pm in the school grounds.

Friends of St. Brigid’s Association is a community organisation that was set up in 2013 to encourage citizens of all ages living within the Greater Shantallow Area to actively engage in the life of St Brigid’s College and the wider community.

It also aims to help raise the confidence and aspiration of children and young people by developing and inspiring civic values and encouraging voluntary and community activity.

Some of the free events on offer during Saturday’s festival include arts and crafts, face painters, a balloon modeller, dance, a Vintage Tea Party and bouncy castles.

There will also be a photo booth, a children’s 16-seat carousel, aeroplane ride, Kidz Farm, bungie trampoline, Casey’s Creatures, mascots, sensory room - a calming space for children with SPD, and music by Mickey Wilson.

Organisers said the event, funded by the Housing Executive in conjunction with the Education Authority Extended Schools Cluster, will see the Fun Day offer an opportunity for all ages to come together to enjoy the various events on offer, share in the fun and take pride in the Outer North/Greater Shantallow Area and the strong sense of community it embodies.

It’s understood there will also be subsidised pricing on the burger and hotdog stalls and ice-cream van, and a free raffle with prizes for winners who are present at the fun day.