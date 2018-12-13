Free Festive Family Fun Day at the Craft Village

Derry’s Craft Village will host a Family Fun Day this Saturday, December 15 from 1pm to 4pm, with free admission.

The Craft Village Christmas Fun Day will include live music from The Hitmen, and one day only discounts in all shops.

Children can enjoy free face painting/ balloon modelling, and meet the In Your Space Christmas characters including Santa Clause himself.

There will also be lots of free children’s prizes to be give away on the day.

The events will add to the festive feeling this weekend in Derry with the Wintertime Markets due to open at 12pm today (Thursday) and remaining at Guildhall Square through to Sunday.