Free Men’s Health Checks at Foyleside

The Western Trust is urging everyone to focus upon medical conditions and the general health and wellbeing of local men and boys during International Men’s Health Week.

During this week local men will be able to avail of free health checks, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and BMI and receive information and advice on the main cancers that affect men, including advice on how to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Health checks will be available at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry tomorrow, Wednesday, June 13 from 12.00 noon to 2pm .

The Western Trust said research shows that local men experience a disproportionate burden of ill-health and die too young, and on average, four and a half years younger than women do.

A spokesperson said: “Men have higher death rates than women for all of the leading causes of death.

“Poor lifestyles are responsible for a high proportion of chronic diseases.

“Late presentation to health services leads to a large number of problems becoming untreatable.”

The focus this year is: ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for men’s health, and is asking the question: ‘What’s your small step going to be’?

Sandra Semple, Western Trust Health Improvement Officer, said: “Men’s Health Week offers an ideal launch pad to do something positive and start this process. Making very small changes to your lifestyle can have a huge impact in the longer-term.”