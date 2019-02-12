Free mental health and wellbeing courses

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Recovery College has this week launched their Spring prospectus with details of a range of free educational courses and workshops.

All the courses and workshops are designed to promote mental health well-being and recovery.

Each is open to people in Derry, Donegal, Limavady, Strabane and elsewhere in the west, and the courses are written and delivered by people with lived experience of mental health issues alongside those with professional experience and knowledge.

The aim is to help people tap into their personal resilience and resourcefulness; become experts in their own self-care and improve work towards achieving their goals and ambitions.

The College continues to expand their curriculum and have also developed cross border courses.

Furthermore, as a member of the Co-operation and Working Together (CAWT) cross border partnership, the Western Trust is supporting the establishment of a cross border Mental Health Recovery College Network called ‘Innovation Recovery’.

Through this cross border network, the Western Trust is offering additional courses with European Union INTERREG VA funding secured by the CAWT Partnership. These courses are available to people from Donegal and also from the Trust area and increases the overall range of course available to people on both sides of the border.

Courses are open to all - those who use services, staff, carers and members of the general public and are free of charge.

Courses will take place across a range of areas and venues throughout the west and include Getting a Good Night’s Sleep (Derry, Letterkenny, Limavady), Understanding Depression (Strabane, Limavady), Introduction to and Exploring Mindfulness (Derry, Strabane).

There will be further courses on Understanding Personality Disorder (Derry), Introduction to Recovery (Derry), Steps to Wellbeing (Strabane), Write to Recovery (Derry), Living Well with Psychosis (Derry), Food & Mood (Derry), Walking into Wellness (Derry, Letterkenny) and Living With and Managing Anxiety (Derry, Strabane, Limavady), among others.

Registration is essential and anyone who would like to register or find out more should contact the Recovery College West hub Tel: 02871276452 or 02871276453. Registration can also be completed online. Please visit: www.westerntrust.hscni.net

For more information on the projecy see www.cawt.com/irecovery