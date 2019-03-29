Free pamper sessions and style for mums at Foyleside

Foyleside Shopping Centre are holding an exclusive Style Event complete with a Pamper Parlour and free treatments this Saturday to celebrate mothers ahead of Mother’s Day.

Local mothers are to be given the chance be able to indulge in nail treatments, makeup consultations, personal styling advice, arts, crafts, and more.

The event, which will be held on Saturday March 30, will be hosted by Q-Radio broadcaster Cate Conway from 12pm.

Foyleside have teamed up with an array of style gurus, fashionistas and beauty aficionados to deliver on this memorable occasion.

Two of Northern Ireland’s foremost makeup giants, Make Up Pro Store and Inglot, will demonstrate to the secrets of their trade to local mothers.

Make Up Pro will be holding a live demo at 12:45pm and Inglot will be holding theirs at 2pm.

There will be a live competition at 1pm, a style Q&A with Monsoon at 2:45pm and an exclusive ‘Style Steals’ session with influencer Snazzy Yazzi at 3pm and gift card giveaways.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager at Foyleside Shopping Centre said of the occasion: “Mothers are often the unsung heroes in our lives, and we wanted to do our bit to make them see that they’re appreciated.

“The Style Event along with the Pamper Parlour will be available on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, so the opportunity is there to make sure that your mum is really spoiled.

“After all, what better way to round up a day of exclusive beauty treatment than a bit of retail therapy?”

For more information visit www.foyleside.co.uk