Free public parking for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club

There will be free public parking for fans travelling to the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Ballyliffin Golf Club this week, for the fourth Rolex Series event of the European Tour season.

The public parking will be divided into two parking areas at the golf club and all labelled vehicles will use the main entrance including buses, taxis and disabled drivers.

Motorists are being asked to switch off Sat Navs when event signage indicates and to cooperate and follow the directions of members of An Garda Síochána and event stewards to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Complimentary Shuttle Services are available for residents and for visitors staying in accommodation in Carndonagh, Buncrana and Clonmany. However, there is no park and ride facilities in these towns as all motorists travelling to the Irish Open are being asked to drive to Ballyliffin Golf Club where ample free parking is available.

The Shuttle Service will be available from Carndonagh Diamond, Buncrana Leisure Centre and Centra at Clonmany from 6.30am to 12noon and 2pm to 7.30pm (8.30pm on Friday) from Thursday, July 5 to Sunday, July 8.

Additional sailings will also be available on the Lough Foyle Ferry Service from Magilligan to Greencastle over the course of the tournament. Further details on sailings are available at www.loughfoyleferry.com.

As huge numbers are expected to attend the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week motorists are advised to access the latest traffic updates from @AnGardaSiochana on Facebook and @GardaTraffic on Twitter and AA Road watch.

Information on the event including travel is also available on www.donegalcoco.ie and on @DonegalCoCo on Facebook at @DonegalCouncil on Twitter.