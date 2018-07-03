Free school meals and uniform grants call out

Are you in receipt of SSA benefits such as Universal Credit or Tax Credits?

If so, depending on the benefit received and your current level of income, you may be entitled to Free School Meals, a School Uniform Allowance and a PE Clothing Allowance.

Claiming such benefits could save applicants in excess of £400 per child per year.

If applicants are entitled to children receiving Free School Meals they may, in addition, be able to claim an allowance to the value of £22.00 up to £78.00 per child towards the purchase of a school uniform and/or physical education clothing.

In fact, if an application is deemed successful, your child’s school may also be eligible to receive additional funding for children entitled to Free School Meals even though your child may not wish to receive the free school meals.

Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible to ensure that such benefits may be received from Monday, September 3, 2018.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit www.eani.org.uk/i-want-to/fsm/