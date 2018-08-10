Free Trust training for those delivering health improvement

The Western Trust’s Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Department, has published its latest training brochure detailing free training courses taking place between September 2018 and March 2019.

“As a department we target health inequalities within the West and aim to improve the health and wellbeing of all people who live and work within the Trust area. The service works directly with staff and the public, as well as in partnership with other statutory, voluntary and community organisations,” a Trust spokesperson said.

Some of the courses available include Choose to Lose, Digital Safeguarding, Falls Prevention and Mental Health First Aid. To register for any of these see: www.westerntrust.hscni.net/