Fresh A5 consultation closes on Friday; public urged to have their say

Members of the public have been urged to have their say on new environmental reports on the A5 Derry to Aughnacloy road project before a fresh consultation period closes on Friday.

A new Addendum (ESA 2019) to the A5 Environmental Statement (ES 2016), Non-Technical Summary (NTS Rev’B) and Extraction Impact Report on Quarrying in the Townland of Urbalreagh were published by the Department for Infrastructure in late March.

They are currently available for inspection at Derry City and Strabane District Council's offices in Derry and Strabane and at Strabane Library, as well as on the official A5 Western Transport Corridor website www.a5wtc.com.

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has encouraged people to make their views on the road known.

She said: "The public consultation on the A5 road upgrade project is set to close on Friday and I would encourage everyone to have their say.

"The A5 upgrade is vital for stimulating the economy of the entire north west region it passes through.

"This essential infrastructure project will also boost connectivity, cut journey times and improve road safety.

"This is the latest stage towards work beginning on this important project and I am looking forward to seeing progress being made."

Earlier this year Seamus Keenan, Principal Engineer with the Strategic Road Improvement Team of TransportNI’s Western Division, wrote to Derry City & Strabane District Council to say he was confident of progress on the A5 after a legal challenge by the Alternative A5 Alliance in 2017 had led to a requirement for the new environmental reports.

Once the fresh consultation on those reports was completed, he said, work on the Newbuildings to Strabane stretch of the road, Phase 1a, could start by the end of this year.

He wrote: "At the end of that period the Department will consider all representations made on the content of the addendum."