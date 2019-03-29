Fresh appeal over crash outside Derry primary school

Police in Derry have this morning (Friday) renewed their appeal to witnesses after a car crashed into a wall outside a primary school in Derry yesterday morning.

The impact of the crash demolished a wall next to Culmore Primary School at around 9.45am on Thursday, less than an hour after pupils would have been arriving for classes, many of them on foot and by bike as part of the school’s Big Pedal Challenge this week.

The single-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on the busy Culmore Road.

PSNI Inspector Mullan said today: “We received a report at approximately 9.45am that a silver-coloured Audi A6 car had collided with a wall in the area.

“Six men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of traffic-related offences. All six men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries,

“Anyone who was in the Culmore Road area around 9:45am yesterday and witnessed the collision is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 385 of 28/03/19.”