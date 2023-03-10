In January the AAIB reported that minor injuries were sustained when a Thruster T600N 450 microlight aircraft crashed at the Causeway Airfield after an instructor and his student both used the control stick to send the aircraft into a nose down descent.

That report stated that the ‘the aircraft landed heavily when the student and instructor both made a nose-down pitch input on the single control stick following a simulated engine failure’ at 4.20pm on August 10, 2022.

The light aircraft sustained damage in the heavy impact, the report stated. The landing gear was bent, the pod damaged, and the propeller blade damaged.

The cockpit of the aircraft.

Additional information about the crash has been published by the AAIB which shows the student required medical attention the day after the accident.

In its March air accident bulletin the AAIB states: “On landing after a flight in the local area the student assumed the flight was complete, but a circuit was then flown.

“After touchdown from this circuit the instructor applied take-off power and the aircraft became airborne again. Shortly after this take-off the instructor closed the throttle and may have asked, ‘what are you going to do now?’ or ‘what are you going to do if the engine fails?’

“The available evidence indicates that the speed at this point was between 50 and 55 knots and that the aircraft was between 100 feet and 200 feet above the ground.

“The stalling speed of the aircraft as loaded on this flight was reported to be approximately 44 knot. The student recalled that when the throttle was closed he felt that the aircraft had stalled and immediately pushed the stick forward.”

The bulletin reiterates the information released in January, stating that the aircraft landed having, adding that ‘the student required medical attention the following day’.

“The additional information indicates that it was not the original purpose of the flight to conduct circuits, that the intention to practice engine failures was not shared by both occupants, and that only one practice engine failure was conducted, not two as previously reported.

“Where this information differs from that reported previously, it has not been established which is more accurate.

“Whilst it is important to prepare students to cope with an unexpected loss of power, demonstrations or practice should be conducted when the aircraft has sufficient performance to enable a safe recovery. Bulletin 1/2023 records the instructor’s comments to this effect.”

In the bulletin in January the instructor’s comments were reported as follows: “The instructor commented that he should have demonstrated the second recovery at a greater height or in circumstances where he could be sure the student would not intervene.