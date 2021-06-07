Friday’s Child - Kevin Boyle
This week’s Friday’s Child is Drive 105FM Breakfast Show presenter, Kevin Boyle aka the Silver Fox DJ.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:11 pm
Kevin has been a DJ for many years, and has the pleasure of entertaining thousands of people at wedding parties and corporate events. He started at Drive 105.3fm 10 years ago, and has covered a range of public events.
Kevin said he has had so many opportunities to learn and develop his skills as a presenter and producer at Drive, as well as behind the scenes with the running of the station.
He said is grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves, and having it broadcast across the city and online, and doesn’t take it for granted.