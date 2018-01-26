From the archive: DUP man Gregory Campbell in council exit action replay - January 1988

On Wednesday, for the second evening in succession, the RUC were called to Derry City Council Chamber to remove DUP councillor Gregory Campbell, who repeatedly refused to withdraw an insulting remark he made against SDLP councillor, Joe Fegan.

The row began at Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday night and continued the following night when the meeting reconvened.

On Tuesday night Colr. John Tierney demanded that the DUP man withdraw his insult but Colr. Campbell refused stating: “I will not withdraw a word.”

Requests that he be removed from the Chamber were laughed at by the DUP man.

He said: “I care not if I am kicked out. Martin Luther was kicked out by the Pope and if I do half the damage he did then, Hallelujah.”