From the archive: Forget cattle, bring on the deer, says Isle of Doagh farmer - January 1988

Although farming in Donegal isn’t what it used to be, a young man from the Isle of Doagh, John McGonagle, has shown considerable initiative in spite of the depressed state of the local agricultural economy by introducing a unique aspect of agriculture to the region - Red Derry farming.

“Farming” Red Deer will sound strange to most people but John’s ideas on this venture could totally change the livestock sector in the region in the years ahead.

The idea is not a new one, however, as there are presently large herds of Red Deer being farmed in both Dublin and Limerick.

At his father’s farm in Clara, deep in the heart of Inishowen, John told me that it is his intention to build up a large herd and go into the business in a big way.

John’s father, Anthony McGonagle, had the original idea, and John made the necessary communication with Irish Deer Development Ltd. in Mullingar.