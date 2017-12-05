From the archive: Fr. Hegarty says there’s a greater need than ever for a Pioneer movement - December 1979

Never was there a greater need than today for a strong pioneer movement, said Rev. Kevin Hegarty C.C, Waterside, in the course of a homily delivered at the Derry Regional Council Pioneer Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, on Sunday last.

Gold and silver pins were presented by Most. Rev. Dr. Daly. Bishop of Derry, at the Mass. Father Hegarty said that during the sixties and seventies there had been great social changes.

As society evolved various problems confronted mankind. In latter years one great change had been that each one of them had been presented with more leisure time. As a result social drinking had increased and hand in hand with this came greater acceptance of drunkenness.

“The public image of the Pioneer is somewhat tarnished,” he said. “They are viewed as demoralised, smug, complacent, self-righteous, a dying breed.”