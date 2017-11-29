From the archive: Heavy rains menace Faughanside houses in Drumahoe - November 1979

Heavy rains caused a potentially dangerous situation for the occupants of 31 and 32 Milltown Crescent, Drumahoe.

Local residents say that the Ashbrooke stream burst its banks, flowing over the main Ardmore Road and around the rear of their houses, which back on to the Faughan river.

The first instance of flooding in this area dates back to 1967, after which reasonably successful steps were taken to eliminate the problem. A few months ago, again after heavy rains, there was slight subsidence, and in an effort to divert the flood waters local residents put sods of earth in its pathway. On Sunday the heavy rains caused the worst damage to date with the embankment leading to the backs of the houses from the river and rear portions of the gardens being completely eroded away.