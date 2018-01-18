From the archive: North West councils to study fresh cross-border report - January 1978

A joint North West Authority, consisting of representatives of Derry, Strabane and Donegal Councils, is to be set up to examine the E.E.C. backed Derry-Donegal Cross-Border Communications Study, and its proposals and make recommendations on it.

At a meeting between Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council in the Everglades Hotel it was agreed the terms of reference of the Authority should be drawn up by senior officers of the three councils.

The meeting was presided over by Mrs. Mary Britton, chairperson of Strabane District Council, who criticised the Report for its neglect of the Strabane area, and those who drew it up, for their failure to consult local representatives. Mrs. Britton welcomed the involvement of both councils, along with Derry City Council in cross-border development.