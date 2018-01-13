From the archive: Tremone Bay farmer Dan McCann battles erosion - January 1993

Inishowen’s forgotten shore

Tremone Bay, once one of Inishowen’s most popular beaches, has been reduced to a ragged and neglected inlet.

And it’s getting worse.

The coastal erosion process, which has accelerated in the Tremone Bay area in recent years has been exacerbated considerably with the unlawful removal of sand by local farmers.

But one man has continued the fight to save not only the beach but his own land, which surrounds the bay. Local farmer Dan McCann insists that he will not give up what has developed into a frustrating battle with both fellow farmers and bureaucracy.

The Foyle herring is back

A minor miracle occurred last week with the re-appearance of Foyle herring in Lough Foyle after a lapse of a decade.

Over a two-day period last weekend some of the larger fishing vessels ventured out and discovered the huge shoal of herring.

The movement of the shoal was plotted and other boat owners alerted and suddenly the lough was a hive of activity.

After a spell of pair trawling almost two and a half thousand boxes of fish were landed.

There fish were all caught in a three mile stretch between Magilligan Light and Moville Light.

Arctic storms cause havoc

Some of the heaviest snowfalls in the past few years coupled with strong winds, left the North West’s roads in a treacherous condition yesterday and forced the closure of at least 20 schools in Donegal and throughout the Western Board area.

And with the severe wintry weather expected to continue, the RUC and Gardaí have appealed to motorists to drive with extreme care.

The North West public faced a daunting task trying to get to and from schools and workplaces - road conditions were atroicious and motorists faced long delays in almost every major road in the area.