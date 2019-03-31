Front line workers backed

Derry City & Strabane District Council this week unanimously backed a motion recognising the work being carried out by frontline workers through the Supporting People Programme which funds housing related support services for vulnerable people.

Independent Councillor Darren O’Reilly proposed the motion calling for the local authority to back the Unison trade union’s call for an independent review of the programme.

“We’re looking to try and build equality among workers and close the gap between those at the top of those organisations and their CEOs and their pay and make sure that everybody is on an equal footing,” said Councillor O’Reilly, proposing his last motion to Council before standing down this week. After the motion passed he thanked Unison for their dedication in organising and supporting front line workers.